CTV Sci-Fi | Watch Full Episodes Of Doom Patrol, Wynonna Earp, And More
    SciFi_CTVSH_Apps_Promo-Teaser_Logo@3x.png
    Wynonna Earp
    Wynonna finds herself on the wrong side of the law, and Doc partners with a new demon.
    SUNDAYS 10ET / 7PT
    Wynonna Earp
    Wynonna Earp
    SciFi_CTVSH_Apps_Promo-Teaser_Logo@3x.png
    Star Trek: Lower Decks
    Mariner and Boimler run into difficulty on Galar and an alien virus infects the crew of the Cerritos.
    THURSDAYS 9ET / 6PT
    Star Trek: Lower Decks
    Star Trek: Lower Decks
    SciFi_CTVSH_Apps_Promo-Teaser_Logo@3x.png
    Doom Patrol
    The Doom Patrol confronts their childhood imaginary friends and Dorothy makes a fateful choice.
    SEASON FINALE
    Doom Patrol
    Doom Patrol
    SciFi_CTVSH_Apps_Promo-Teaser_Logo@3x.png
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    Watch the best ensign-focused episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, from 'Where No One Has Gone Before' to 'Lower Decks.'
    STREAM ANYTIME
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    SciFi_CTVSH_Apps_Promo-Teaser_Logo@3x.png
    Star Trek: Voyager
    Watch the best ensign-focused episodes of Star Trek: Voyager, from 'Emanations' to 'Good Shepherd.'
    STREAM ANYTIME
    Star Trek: Voyager
    Star Trek: Voyager
    SciFi_CTVSH_Apps_Promo-Teaser_Logo@3x.png
    Star Trek: Picard
    A follow-up series to 'Star Trek: Next Generation' centering on Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the next chapter of his life.
    WATCH EXTRAS
    Star Trek: Picard
    Star Trek: Picard
    CTV Throwback
    CTV Movies
    CTV Comedy
    CTV Sci-Fi
    CTV Drama
    CTV Life
    CTV Snackable
    Latest Episodes
    Play
    Second Contact
    Star Trek: Lower Decks
    S1 E1 - Second Contact
    Will You Take My Hand
    Star Trek: Discovery
    S1 E15 - Will You Take My Hand
    Horizon
    Star Trek: Enterprise
    S2 E20 - Horizon
    Good Shepherd
    Star Trek: Voyager
    S6 E20 - Good Shepherd
    Ashes to Ashes
    Star Trek: Voyager
    S6 E18 - Ashes to Ashes
    Timeless
    Star Trek: Voyager
    S5 E6 - Timeless
    Learning Curve
    Star Trek: Voyager
    S1 E16 - Learning Curve
    Emanations
    Star Trek: Voyager
    S1 E9 - Emanations
    Valiant
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
    S6 E22 - Valiant
    Facets
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
    S3 E25 - Facets
    Heart of Stone
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
    S3 E14 - Heart of Stone
    Lower Decks
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    S7 E15 - Lower Decks
    Tapestry
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    S6 E15 - Tapestry
    The First Duty
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    S5 E19 - The First Duty
    Ensign Ro
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    S5 E3 - Ensign Ro
    Menage a Troi
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    S3 E24 - Menage a Troi
    Coming of Age
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    S1 E19 - Coming of Age
    Where No One Has Gone Before
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    S1 E6 - Where No One Has Gone Before
    Look At Them Beans
    Wynonna Earp
    S4 E3 - Look At Them Beans
    Wax Patrol
    Doom Patrol
    S2 E9 - Wax Patrol
    VIEW ALL(32)
    All CTV Sci-Fi Channel Shows
    Wynonna Earp
    2016
    14+
    Wyatt Earp's great granddaughter battles demons with unique abilities and dysfunctional allies.
    Show Details
    Wynonna Earp
    Wynonna Earp
    Doom Patrol
    2019
    14+
    A team of traumatized and downtrodden superheroes comes together to investigate weird phenomena.
    Show Details
    Doom Patrol
    Doom Patrol
    Season Finale
    Star Trek: Lower Decks
    2020
    14+
    A support crew serves on one of Starfleet's least important ships.
    Show Details
    Star Trek: Lower Decks
    Star Trek: Lower Decks
    First Episode Free
    Star Trek
    1966
    PG
    The Enterprise travels where no one has gone before.
    Show Details
    Star Trek
    Star Trek
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    1987
    PG
    Voyages of the new Starship Enterprise in the 24th century.
    Show Details
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    Star Trek: Voyager
    1995
    PG
    The crew of the Voyager, lost in space, searches for home.
    Show Details
    Star Trek: Voyager
    Star Trek: Voyager
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
    1993
    PG
    Starfleet officers command a space station in the 24th century.
    Show Details
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
    Star Trek: Enterprise
    2001
    PG
    Capt. Jonathan Archer commands the Starship Enterprise at the dawn of interstellar travel.
    Show Details
    Star Trek: Enterprise
    Star Trek: Enterprise
    Star Trek: Picard
    14+
    A follow-up series to 'Star Trek: Next Generation' centering on Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the next chapter of his life.
    Show Details
    Star Trek: Picard
    Star Trek: Picard
    Watch Extras
    Star Trek: Discovery
    2017
    14+
    The crew of the USS Discovery explores new worlds and civilizations.
    Show Details
    Star Trek: Discovery
    Star Trek: Discovery
    Returns October 15
    Doctor Who
    2005
    PG
    The continuing adventures of The Doctor, an alien time traveler - a Time Lord - from Gallifrey.
    Show Details
    Doctor Who
    Doctor Who
    Watch Extras
    Castle Rock
    2018
    14+
    Based on the stories of Stephen King, the series intertwines characters and themes from the fictional town of Castle Rock.
    Show Details
    Castle Rock
    Castle Rock
    Watch Extras
    Killjoys
    2015
    14+
    In a planetary system on the brink of an interplanetary class war, a fun loving trio of bounty hunters attempt to chase deadly warrants.
    Show Details
    Killjoys
    Killjoys
    Watch Extras
    Pandora
    14+
    Set in the year 2199, a young woman who has lost everything finds a new life at Earth's Space Training Academy.
    Show Details
    Pandora
    Pandora
    Watch Extras
    Krypton
    2018
    14+
    Superman's grandfather, Seg-El, fights to save his legacy and home planet from a world killer.
    Show Details
    Krypton
    Krypton
    Watch Extras
    Arrow
    2012
    14+
    Changed by a shipwreck, billionaire Oliver Queen becomes Arrow to right the wrongs of his family.
    Show Details
    Arrow
    Arrow
    Watch Extras
    Star Trek's Best Ensign Episodes
    Spectre of the Gun
    Star Trek
    S3 E6 - Spectre of the Gun
    Where No One Has Gone Before
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    S1 E6 - Where No One Has Gone Before
    Coming of Age
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    S1 E19 - Coming of Age
    Menage a Troi
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    S3 E24 - Menage a Troi
    Ensign Ro
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    S5 E3 - Ensign Ro
    The Game
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    S5 E6 - The Game
    The First Duty
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    S5 E19 - The First Duty
    Tapestry
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    S6 E15 - Tapestry
    Lower Decks
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    S7 E15 - Lower Decks
    Heart of Stone
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
    S3 E14 - Heart of Stone
    Facets
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
    S3 E25 - Facets
    Valiant
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
    S6 E22 - Valiant
    Emanations
    Star Trek: Voyager
    S1 E9 - Emanations
    Learning Curve
    Star Trek: Voyager
    S1 E16 - Learning Curve
    Timeless
    Star Trek: Voyager
    S5 E6 - Timeless
    Ashes to Ashes
    Star Trek: Voyager
    S6 E18 - Ashes to Ashes
    Good Shepherd
    Star Trek: Voyager
    S6 E20 - Good Shepherd
    Horizon
    Star Trek: Enterprise
    S2 E20 - Horizon
    Despite Yourself
    Star Trek: Discovery
    S1 E10 - Despite Yourself
    Will You Take My Hand
    Star Trek: Discovery
    S1 E15 - Will You Take My Hand
    Sci-fi On CTV Throwback
    Orphan Black
    2013
    14+
    Orphan Black follows outsider, orphan and street-wise chameleon Sarah. After witnessing a suicide, Sarah assumes the stranger’s identity.
    Show Details
    Orphan Black
    Orphan Black
    The Spectacular Spider-Man
    2008
    PG
    Tales of a 16 year old Peter Parker and the origins of Spiderman.
    Show Details
    The Spectacular Spider-Man
    The Spectacular Spider-Man
    Marvel Anime: Blade
    2011
    14+
    Marvel's vampire hunter fights the undead in Japan.
    Show Details
    Marvel Anime: Blade
    Marvel Anime: Blade
    Marvel Anime: Ironman
    2011
    14+
    Tony Stark travels to Japan to showcase the armor that will be replacing him.
    Show Details
    Marvel Anime: Ironman
    Marvel Anime: Ironman
    Marvel Anime: Wolverine
    2011
    14+
    Marvel's most-popular "X-Men" character goes to Japan.
    Show Details
    Marvel Anime: Wolverine
    Marvel Anime: Wolverine
    Marvel Anime: X-Men
    2011
    14+
    A team of super-powered mutants fights for a world that hates and fears them.
    Show Details
    Marvel Anime: X-Men
    Marvel Anime: X-Men
    Godzilla: The Series
    PG
    In this direct sequel to the 1998 Godzilla movie, Dr. Nico Tatopoulos leads a team, known as H.E.A.T, to battle giant monsters with the...
    Show Details
    Godzilla: The Series
    Godzilla: The Series
    Fantasy Island
    1978
    PG
    The host of a tropical resort fulfills his guests' fantasies.
    Show Details
    Fantasy Island
    Fantasy Island
    Men in Black: The Series
    1997
    G
    The continuing adventures of Agents K and J as they deal with problems with extraterrestrials in New York City.
    Show Details
    Men in Black: The Series
    Men in Black: The Series
    Extreme Ghostbusters
    1997
    G
    A new generation of Ghostbusters, tracking down and capturing ghosts all over New York.
    Show Details
    Extreme Ghostbusters
    Extreme Ghostbusters
    The Real Ghostbusters
    1986
    G
    The ghostbusters fight a bevy of other-worldly creatures.
    Show Details
    The Real Ghostbusters
    The Real Ghostbusters
    Slimer! And The Real Ghostbusters
    1988
    G
    The main star of this show is the Ghostbusters pet ghost Slimer, who's joined by some new friends and some new enemies.
    Show Details
    Slimer! And The Real Ghostbusters
    Slimer! And The Real Ghostbusters
    Astro Boy
    2004
    PG
    A robot capable of human emotion defends justice and peace.
    Show Details
    Astro Boy
    Astro Boy
    Dinosaucers
    1987
    PG
    The Dinosaucers and the Secret Scouts wage a never-ending battle against the evil Tyrannos.
    Show Details
    Dinosaucers
    Dinosaucers
    Outta This World
    Star Trek
    1966
    PG
    The Enterprise travels where no one has gone before.
    Show Details
    Star Trek
    Star Trek
    Star Trek: Enterprise
    2001
    PG
    Capt. Jonathan Archer commands the Starship Enterprise at the dawn of interstellar travel.
    Show Details
    Star Trek: Enterprise
    Star Trek: Enterprise
    Star Trek: Voyager
    1995
    PG
    The crew of the Voyager, lost in space, searches for home.
    Show Details
    Star Trek: Voyager
    Star Trek: Voyager
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
    1993
    PG
    Starfleet officers command a space station in the 24th century.
    Show Details
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    1987
    PG
    Voyages of the new Starship Enterprise in the 24th century.
    Show Details
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    Doom Patrol
    2019
    14+
    A team of traumatized and downtrodden superheroes comes together to investigate weird phenomena.
    Show Details
    Doom Patrol
    Doom Patrol
    Season Finale
    Star Trek: Lower Decks
    2020
    14+
    A support crew serves on one of Starfleet's least important ships.
    Show Details
    Star Trek: Lower Decks
    Star Trek: Lower Decks
    First Episode Free
    Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
    2013
    14+
    The team comes to grips knowing that bending the laws of space and time may have saved the planet, but it couldn't save Fitz or Coulson.
    Show Details
    Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
    Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
    Final Season
    Doctor Who
    2005
    PG
    The continuing adventures of The Doctor, an alien time traveler - a Time Lord - from Gallifrey.
    Show Details
    Doctor Who
    Doctor Who
    Watch Extras
    Killjoys
    2015
    14+
    In a planetary system on the brink of an interplanetary class war, a fun loving trio of bounty hunters attempt to chase deadly warrants.
    Show Details
    Killjoys
    Killjoys
    Watch Extras
    Star Trek: Picard
    14+
    A follow-up series to 'Star Trek: Next Generation' centering on Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the next chapter of his life.
    Show Details
    Star Trek: Picard
    Star Trek: Picard
    Watch Extras
    Star Trek: Discovery
    2017
    14+
    The crew of the USS Discovery explores new worlds and civilizations.
    Show Details
    Star Trek: Discovery
    Star Trek: Discovery
    Returns October 15
    Pandora
    14+
    Set in the year 2199, a young woman who has lost everything finds a new life at Earth's Space Training Academy.
    Show Details
    Pandora
    Pandora
    Watch Extras
    Miracle Workers
    2019
    14+
    To prevent Earth's destruction, angels Craig and Eliza must help two humans fall in love.
    Show Details
    Miracle Workers
    Miracle Workers
    Watch Extras
    Partridge Family 2200 A.D.
    1974
    G
    The adventures of a futuristic version of the Partridge Family.
    Show Details
    Partridge Family 2200 A.D.
    Partridge Family 2200 A.D.
    Get Your Geek On
    Stargate: Continuum
    2008
    PG
    The crew (Ben Browder, Michael Shanks, Amanda Tapping) of SG-1 battles an adversary (Cliff Simon) who alters the history of the Stargate.
    Show Details
    Stargate: Continuum
    Stargate: Continuum
    Stargate: The Ark of Truth
    2008
    PG
    An old enemy helps the crew of SG-1 search for an ancient device that can end the war.
    Show Details
    Stargate: The Ark of Truth
    Stargate: The Ark of Truth
    Ghost Rider
    2007
    PG
    Stunt motorcyclist Johnny Blaze gives up his soul to become a hellblazing vigilante.
    Show Details
    Ghost Rider
    Ghost Rider
    Iron Man: Rise of Technovore
    PG
    Iron Man is framed by a technological terrorist and breaks out to clear his name.
    Show Details
    Iron Man: Rise of Technovore
    Iron Man: Rise of Technovore
    Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher
    2014
    14+
    Black Widow (Jennifer Carpenter) and Punisher (Brian Bloom) must prevent terrorists from selling stolen S.H.I.E.L.D. technology.
    Show Details
    Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher
    Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher
    Spider-Man 2
    2004
    PG
    Peter Parker is beset with troubles in his personal life as he battles a scientist.
    Show Details
    Spider-Man 2
    Spider-Man 2
    Top Pick
    Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
    2012
    14+
    Now hiding out in Eastern Europe, Johnny Blaze (Nicolas Cage) is still struggling with the curse of the Ghost Rider -- the devil's bounty...
    Show Details
    Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
    Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
    Marvel Anime: Ironman
    2011
    14+
    Tony Stark travels to Japan to showcase the armor that will be replacing him.
    Show Details
    Marvel Anime: Ironman
    Marvel Anime: Ironman
    The Spectacular Spider-Man
    2008
    PG
    Tales of a 16 year old Peter Parker and the origins of Spiderman.
    Show Details
    The Spectacular Spider-Man
    The Spectacular Spider-Man
    Marvel Anime: Blade
    2011
    14+
    Marvel's vampire hunter fights the undead in Japan.
    Show Details
    Marvel Anime: Blade
    Marvel Anime: Blade
    Marvel Anime: Wolverine
    2011
    14+
    Marvel's most-popular "X-Men" character goes to Japan.
    Show Details
    Marvel Anime: Wolverine
    Marvel Anime: Wolverine
    Marvel Anime: X-Men
    2011
    14+
    A team of super-powered mutants fights for a world that hates and fears them.
    Show Details
    Marvel Anime: X-Men
    Marvel Anime: X-Men
    Supernatural Silliness
    Space Station 76
    2014
    14+
    Heartbroken after his lover dumps him, a space station's closeted gay commander (Patrick Wilson) clashes with his new second-in-command...
    Show Details
    Space Station 76
    Space Station 76
    Real Genius
    PG
    Teenage geniuses deal with their abilities while developing a high-powered laser for a university project. When their professor intends...
    Show Details
    Real Genius
    Real Genius
    Ghostbusters
    1984
    PG
    Three unemployed parapsychology professors set up shop as a unique ghost removal service.
    Show Details
    Ghostbusters
    Ghostbusters
    Click
    2006
    14+
    Michael Newman (Adam Sandler) seems to have it all but his wife, Donna (Kate Beckinsale), is increasingly frustrated by the amount of...
    Show Details
    Click
    Click
    Absolutely Anything
    2015
    14+
    Eccentric aliens give a man (Simon Pegg) the power to do anything he wants to determine if Earth is worth saving.
    Show Details
    Absolutely Anything
    Absolutely Anything
    Multiplicity
    1996
    14+
    Doug Kinney (Michael Keaton) is a busy construction worker struggling to make time for his family and his demanding job. When a scientist...
    Show Details
    Multiplicity
    Multiplicity
    My Stepmother Is an Alien
    14+
    Trying to rescue her home planet from destruction, a gorgeous extraterrestrial named Celeste (Kim Basinger) arrives on Earth and begins...
    Show Details
    My Stepmother Is an Alien
    My Stepmother Is an Alien
    Ghostbusters II
    1989
    PG
    The Ghostbusters are back in business when spectral activity is discovered.
    Show Details
    Ghostbusters II
    Ghostbusters II
    Transylmania
    2009
    18+
    College students arrive at a Romanian castle for a semester abroad, unaware that the place is infested with vampires.
    Show Details
    Transylmania
    Transylmania
    Baby Geniuses
    1999
    PG
    Evil partners (Kathleen Turner, Christopher Lloyd) experiment on an infant and send his twin to a reputable research nursery.
    Show Details
    Baby Geniuses
    Baby Geniuses